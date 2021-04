CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Cicero-North Syracuse played host to Liverpool Friday night. The Northstars blanked the Warriors 21-0 and improve to 4-0 on the season.

The game ended abruptly just minutes into the 4th quarter due to heated exchanges between the two programs.

C-NS will hit the road to face 1-3 Corcoran next week.