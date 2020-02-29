Class A Final set in boys high school basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Class A boys basketball semifinals took place on Friday night inside SRC Arena.

First up, second-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt took on third-seeded East Syracuse Minoa after splitting two meetings in the regular season. The Red Rams topped the Spartans 56-46. Payton Shumpert had 21 points and 8 rebounds to lead the way.

J-D has now won 13 straight games and is 18-4.

In the second semifinal, fourth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy looked to avoid an upset from eighth-seeded Bishop Grimes. The Brothers and Cobras split two previous meetings on each other’s home floor. In the semis, CBA used a big fourth quarter to top Bishop Grimes 70-47.

Three players scored in double figures led by Colin Kelly’s 17 points.

CBA has won 11 straight games.

J-D and CBA will meet in a rematch of a regular season where J-D won 77-69. The Class A Final is Friday, March 7th, at 6pm over at SRC Arena.