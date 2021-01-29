Cortland County releases its guidance for resuming high-risk winter sports

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department released its plan and guidance for allowing high-risk winter sports competition to resume in county school districts.

Among the highlights of its plan:

No multi-team events or tournaments will be held.

Because of the close contact involved in wrestling and because the health department says a mask cannot be safely worn, wrestling will only be allowed if participants are tested weekly for COVID-19

Only two spectators per home team athlete will be allowed. No visiting spectators will be permitted

You can see the full report below.