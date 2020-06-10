Draft day decision is here for Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR -TV) – The decision that lies ahead of Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool is a big one.

“Right now, I’m really 50-50, I’m comfortable with either option,” said the Bees senior pitcher.

Savacool can go to Maryland, a school he committed to following his sophomore season, or choose to go pro after hearing his name called in the MLB Draft. It’s hard to go wrong.

“I enjoy school honestly so that’s a really good option for me going to college, playing college baseball and being in that environment. But also on the pro side, the dream is to be a professional baseball player,” said Savacool.

This year’s draft is a little different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB cut the usual 40 round draft to just 5 rounds. But, Jason’s criteria doesn’t change. He’s focused on the organization that drafts him and the amount money in the signing bonus that would sway him away from Maryland.

“The object of the draft is to buy me out of college,” says Savacool.

It can be hard to believe the 18-year-old is in this position sometimes, especially for his parents Chris and Deborah.

“It’s crazy, I never expected anything like this. I always knew he was talented,” said Chris, who also is an assistant on the Baldwinsville baseball team. “I just didn’t really see it accelerating as quickly as it did.”

“They’re really supportive about this whole thing. They really want it to be 100 percent my decision,” said Jason.

“He’s got a pretty good head on his shoulders. He’s pretty receptive to listening to things like that,” said Chris. “He’s talked to everybody from scouts, to his coaches to obviously to (us) and even other people who have been involved in the process.”

On top of having his family behind him he also has a great relationship with a fellow Gatorade New York Baseball Player of the Year and Baldwinsville alum, Scott Blewett. He was committed to St. John’s before he decided to go to the league after being a second round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

“He still has some really good tips and ideas for me to think about, that has brought my thinking further about the whole process.” said Jason.

A process that could soon lead to a new reality.

“It’s definitely a dream, it definitely would be an honor to be picked. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens,” said Savacool.

The draft begins on June 10th at 7pm on ESPN and MLB Network with round 1 and competitive balance round A. The rest of the draft continues on June 11th starting at 5pm on ESPN2 and MLB Network.