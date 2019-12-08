Eight more games played at Peppino’s Invitational at OCC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The second night of the Peppinos Invitational had just as excitement as the first.

Eight more games were played between SRC Arena and Allyn Hall.

Click above for highlights from the night games

Below are the scores from the day.

Fayetteville-Manlius 55, CBA 50

Auburn 67, Westhill 55

Bishop Grimes 73, Schenectady 71

Rochester Eat 86, Nottingham 72

Corcoran 66, Saratoga Springs 56

Rome Free Academy 88, Henninger 87 OT

Liverpool 59, C-NS 56

West Genesee 69, Utica Proctor 50

OCC also took the court in men’s and women’s basketball.