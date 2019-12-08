Eight more games played at Peppino’s Invitational at OCC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The second night of the Peppinos Invitational had just as excitement as the first.
Eight more games were played between SRC Arena and Allyn Hall.
Click above for highlights from the night games
Below are the scores from the day.
- Fayetteville-Manlius 55, CBA 50
- Auburn 67, Westhill 55
- Bishop Grimes 73, Schenectady 71
- Rochester Eat 86, Nottingham 72
- Corcoran 66, Saratoga Springs 56
- Rome Free Academy 88, Henninger 87 OT
- Liverpool 59, C-NS 56
- West Genesee 69, Utica Proctor 50
OCC also took the court in men’s and women’s basketball.
- OCC Men 91, Herkimer 77
- OCC Women 78, Herkimer 64
