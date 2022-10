EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The ESM boys soccer team shutout J-D on Thursday night 2-0, capturing the SCAC Empire Division Championship.

ESM sophomore Joel Alvarez scored both goals for the Spartans in the win over the Red Rams.

The Spartans have won 22 straight league games.

ESM improves to 14-2 this season. J-D’s seven-game unbeaten streak is snapped, falling to 12-2-1 on the year.