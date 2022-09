EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The ESM girls soccer team continued its dominance on the pitch, shutting out Syracuse on Thursday night 7-0.

Leah Rehm scored four goals in the Spartans win. Ashley Praxl chipped in three goals, helping ESM to its 12th win of the season.

The Spartans have outscored their first 12 opponents this season 68-1.

ESM (12-0) returns to action at Auburn on Tuesday.