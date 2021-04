With just a few days left in the high school football season, ESM jumped out to a fast start and never looked back defeating J-D 34-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Spartans quarterback Tyler Bell tossed for a 108 yards and two touchdowns in the win. ESM’s Mikai Combs added 124 yards rushing and a touchdown.

ESM improves to 3-1. The Spartans will close out the season hosting Indian River on Wednesday. J-D wraps up their season at 1-4.