Even without a senior season, Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool is ready for the next step

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 2020 was set up to be a special year for Baldwinsville senior Jason Savacool.

“I was sitting in the mid 90s in march, who knows where I woulda been in April or May,” said Savacool.

He had plenty of momentum because of all the work he did in 2019, something he is happy about because of how MLB organizations will look into incoming prospects.

“Performing well at pretty much every event in the summer was a huge get in the summer and it shows consistency against good players and that’s really what’s gonna happen in the draft now, teams are gonna look to see consistency in the past year,” said Savacool.

From excelling at the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline, to making the high school all-star game of the top 40 high school prospects, and then playing for the Team USA in the 18U Baseball World Cup in South Korea; Savacool put together quite a resume handling different types of competition. His father and an assistant coach for Baldwinsville, Chris, as seen up close his son have success on the field.

“Probably more than anything it’s his ability to kinda take it to the next level, especially when he’s pushed especially when he’s challenged,” said Chris. “So that’s something that i don’t think is taught, it’s something that he has within him.”

All of Jason’s previous work on the mound earned him Gatorade New York Baseball player of the year and has him ranked 157th in MLB.com’s prospect rankings. But he doesn’t concern himself with lists.

“Rankings just are there for you to look at but it really doesn’t matter in the long run, all it takes is one team to take a chance on you in the draft, one team that likes you,” said Savacool.

Until that day comes Savacool is doing what he can to stay ready for whatever is next for him on the field.

“I want to throw about two bullpens a week, that’s the goal,” said Savacool.

“Little tweaks in baseball are huge, that’s something I learned over the summer. When you can make yourself just a little more consistent your performance goes up almost 200 percent,” added Savacool who’s velocity has increased and he added 20 pounds of muscle heading into the season. “So it’s cool thing that you can make those little tweaks here and there and all of a sudden, your control and your velocity just jump up.”

After just turning 18 in May, Savacool still has plenty of room to grow.

The MLB Draft is set to be held virtually on June 10th and 11th.