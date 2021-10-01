F-M boys stay unbeaten with shutout win at C-NS

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

You have to go back to October 24th, 2019 to find the last time the F-M boys soccer team last lost a game. The Hornets continued their unbeaten start to the season on Thursday night, shutting out C-NS 3-0.

Through the first 11 games, F-M has only given up three goals.

Antonino Pagano got the scoring started on Thursday, scoring his 19th goal of the season in the first half. Riley Warren-Nichols & Evan Terreri both added second half goals in the win over the Northstars.

F-M improves to 10-0-1. C-NS drops to 6-4-1.