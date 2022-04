MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Fayetteville-Manlius defeated Skaneateles Tuesday night 14-8.

Ava Angelo and Julianna Cogliandro combined for ten points on the night. Kathryn Morrissey scored four goals in the loss for the Lakers.

F-M improves to 2-0. The Hornets will hit the road to face Auburn on Thursday. Skaneateles is back in action on Friday at CBA.