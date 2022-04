MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Fayetteville–Manlius girls lacrosse team dominated at home against Watertown Saturday 14-6.

Ava Angello led the Hornets attack with seven goals and two assists. Sophomore Julianna Cogliandro added four goals and one assist.

F-M improves to 1-0 and will host Skaneateles on Tuesday.