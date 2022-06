ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M girls lacrosse team raced out to a ten-goal halftime lead and never looked back defeating Horseheads 19-5 for the Class B Regional Title.

Ava Angello scored six goals and Julianna Cogliandro chipped in five goals and three assists in the Hornets win over the Blue Raiders.

Fayetteville-Manlius advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B Final Four to face Victor (Section V Champion) on Friday at SUNY Cortland.