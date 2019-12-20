Closings
F-M holds off Liverpool with big night from Lexie Roe

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Fayetteville-Manlius hosted fellow metro division foe Liverpool on Thursday.

Junior guard Lexie Roe dropped 26 points to lead the Hornets in a 53-43 win. Victoria Morgan had 18 points to lead the Warriors.

