MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two of the top programs on the boys soccer field met up on Wednesday night, as F-M and C-NS played to a 1-1 draw.

Sam Duncanson scored the lone goal for the Hornets with just under 30 minutes to play in the second half. The Northstars would add the equalizer, as Jake Trubia found the back of the net later in the second half for C-NS. F-M keeper Jake Lavelle finished the night with 11 saves.

F-M (2-0-1) returns to action on Friday at West Genesee. C-NS (1-1-1) is back in action on Friday hosting Corcoran.