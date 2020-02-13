Faith Heritage holds off Lafayette for divisional win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a battle for second place in the Patriot American Division, Faith Heritage held off Lafayette 48-45.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Aiden Retzos had 26 points to lead all scorers. Shahad Sullivan had 17 points.

Jack Caughey led the Lancers with 12 points. Dylan Lyons added 11 points and 12 rebounds.