First day of practice for some low- to moderate-risk high school sports

High School Sports
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — High school athletes in low- to moderate-risk sports can start practice Monday afternoon. That includes soccer, cross country, and field hockey. These sports also have the go-ahead to compete.

Not everybody has the okay to hit the practice field. Some school districts have decided to push back their fall season to the spring. These districts include Fulton, Syracuse city schools, and Solvay. 

The state has already delayed the start of high-risk sports like football, volleyball, and cheerleading to spring.

