Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Brooke Rauber commits to NC State

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In 8th grade Brooke Rauber won her first New York state cross country state title. She hasn’t stopped winning state championships. Today, the 4-time NYSPHSAA Class D Cross Country Champion announced her commitment to run at NC State.

The Tully senior has also excelled on the track. Rauber is a 3-time NYSPHSAA Steeplechase State Champ. In 2019, she won the girls 3000M high school race at the famous Penn Relays.

Back in February, the former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week took home first place at the Pan Am Cross Country Championships in Victoria, British Columbia.

Brooke picked NC State over North Carolina and Furman University.