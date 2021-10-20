Former SU basketball star Eric Devendorf to coach Liverpool’s JV girls basketball team

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School already has one former Orange leading the boy’s program, now it is adding another to lead the junior varsity girls.

Eric Devendorf has confirmed with NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti that he will be the team’s new head coach.

The former ‘Cuse star has some experience in the coaching profession, Devo was an assistant strength coach at SU from 2016-18, then a special assistant at Detroit Mercy in 2018-19.

Devendorf’s oldest daughter could be a member of that Warriors team either this year or next.

Ryan Blackwell, who played at Syracuse from 1996-2000, has been the varsity boy’s head coach since 2015.