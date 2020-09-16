Fulton City School District votes to not play fall sports

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton City School District Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to cancel all fall sports this year.

After an hour-long meeting on Tuesday, the board decided to not play any fall sports this year.

High-risk sports like football and cheerleading had already been pushed back to the spring by New York State.

But low and moderate risk sports were allowed to play starting on Sept. 21, according to the state.

The members on the board were concerned that any fall sports could compromise the health of students as they would have to interact with other school districts.

So, I will send out correspondence indicating that… We are not going to participate in fall sports based on the support of this board. Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino

