CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Can anyone stop the C-NS Northstars in 2021? The Northstars are coming up an undefeated Spring season, going 4-0. C-NS outscored their opponents 145-6 this past Spring.

The Northstars have won the last three Section III Class AA Championships.

C-NS will open the season on September 3rd inside the Carrier Dome against Clifton High School (NJ).