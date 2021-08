MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Fayetteville-Manlius football team is one of the three schools moving down from AA to class A this season. The Hornets are joining CBA and West Genesee.

F-M ended the spring season 2-3 a sub-.500 record that will serve as motivation heading into the fall.

The Hornets open with Carthage on September 10th.