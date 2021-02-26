High school football season can begin March 1, but many in Section III holding off a week

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

(WSYR-TV) — After not allowing high school football in the fall, New York State has allowed teams to return to the gridiron beginning on March 1.

But local teams won’t begin practicing on Monday. The Salt City Athletic Conference, consisting of some of the biggest schools in Section III athletics, will begin practice on March 8.

Schools will play games against each other in pods. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, Cicero-North Syracuse, Henninger, Corcoran, and Nottingham will begin play on March 19. The plan is to play six games and a seventh game is possible.

Schools in the second pod include Auburn, Jamesville-DeWitt, East Syracuse Minoa, Fayetteville-Manlius, Christian Brothers Academy, Central Square, and Fulton. The schedule for these teams is not finalized yet, but they will begin practice on March 8.

The Onondaga High School League, which consists of many of the smaller schools in Section III, starts practice on March 15. Games are scheduled to begin April 1 with four or five games on the schedule.

Tri-Valley, Frontier, and Center State Leagues are still working to finalize their plans.

The season must end by May 1.