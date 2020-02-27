High school hockey sectional finals set

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Divison I and II semifinals teams hit the ice in Section III boys ice hockey on Wednesday night.

The Division I reigning champion, top-seeded Syracuse, returns to the Sectional Final with a 3-2 win over fourth-seeded Baldwinsville. Sophomore Tommy Rioux would net the game winner in the third period.

In the other semifinal, second-seeded West Genesee got out to hot start against third-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius never looked back. Jeremy Keyes nets two goals in the 4-1 win.

Syracuse and West Genesee meet in the D-I sectional final for the second year in a row on Monday, March 2nd, at 5pm at Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial.

In Division II, top-seeded and reigning state champion Skaneateles rolled past Cortland-Homer 4-0. Charlie Russell netted two goals and an assist.

The Lakers will face Whitesboro at 7:45pm on Monday, March 2nd, also at the War Memorial.

