SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Homer Trojans scored twice in the fourth quarter to beat New Hartford 34-20 in the Section III Class B championship on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

Sam Sorenson and David Morse led the way for the Trojans. They both rushed for over 100 yards.

It’s Homer’s second Section III Class B title since 2017.

Homer will face Maine-Endwell (Section IV Champion) next Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.