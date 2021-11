VESTAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Homer Trojans football season came to an end Saturday falling to Main-Endwell 48-22.

Maine-Endwell exploded in the second quarter scoring five touchdowns to lead Homer 34-8 at the half.

Homer finishes the season with a record of nine and one. Maine-Endwell advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B Semifinals.