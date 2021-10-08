Indian River runs wild in win over CBA

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In what could be a Section III Class A Championship game preview, Indian River defeated CBA on Thursday night at Warrior Stadium 51-30.

Rowan Marsell ran for 296 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Warriors hand CBA their first loss of the season. Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Jordan Rae tossed three touchdown passes for CBA, two of them to Syair Torrence in the loss.

Indian River is the lone unbeaten team in Section III Class A, improving to 3-0. CBA drops to 3-1.