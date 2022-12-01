DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team raced out to a ten-point lead after the first quarter, and never looked back defeating Bishop Grimes 56-17 on Thursday night.

Aniyah Neal was one of three Red Ram players in double figures, leading the way with a game-high 13 points. Sophomore Sadie Withers added 12 points for J-D in the win. Aaliyah Zachery paced Bishop Grimes with eight points.

Jamesville DeWitt (3-1) returns to action next Tuesday at home against F-M. Bishop Grimes (1-1) will host Academy of Holy Names on Sunday.