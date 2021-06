FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Jamesville-DeWitt defeated Fulton 10-6 to win the Section III – Class C title.

Lindsay Hildreth and Lily Loewenguth both netted three goals a piece for the Red Rams. Everly Kessler added two goals and four assists.

Jamesville- DeWitt finishes the season 11-6 and 8-5 in the SCAC.