J-D raises over $10k in annual charity game

DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 12th annual Sally A. Lock Charity Soccer Game at Jamesville-DeWitt raised $10,411 for the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer earlier this month.

“Every year I ask the players and their parents if they know someone who was diagnosed with cancer, and every time everyone holds their hands up,” J-D Boys JV Soccer Coach Paul Krause said. “I have lost three family members to cancer, another sister survived cancer, and lost many co-workers and former players to this disease. What we have done here at J-D is just a small part in the battle against cancer, and hopefully the funds raised through this event will get us closer to finding a cure.”

The event has been held at J-D since 2010 when Sally Lock, the sister of the junior varsity boys head coach, was battling ovarian cancer for a second time. She ended up passing away from the disease in December of 2010.

This year’s event was held October 2, 2021, with the J-D boys varsity and junior varsity hosting Rome Free Academy.

“Why have I held this event every year for the past 12 years? Because cancer is a horrible disease that affects everyone,” Krause said. “The amount raised over the years is incredible. Over the past 12 years, the J-D community has come out in full force to help our soccer players raise the money by selling our T-shirts and obtaining all the sponsorships. I can’t thank everyone enough for what this means to me and my family every year.”

Since 2010, the Sally A. Lock Charity Soccer Game has raised roughly $68,000.