MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The second time was the charm for the J-D boys lacrosse team on Friday night. Facing unbeaten F-M for the second time in a week, the Red Rams knocked off the Hornets 11-3.

J-D outscored F-M 5-1 in the second half. Johnny Keib and Ethan Kesselring both scored three goals, helping the Red Rams to the win.

Jamesville-DeWitt improves to 7-2 this season. F-M suffers its first loss, dropping to 8-1.