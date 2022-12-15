JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Jordan-Elbridge broke open a tight game in the 4th quarter, outscoring LaFayette by 11 on their way to a 52-32 win on Wednesday night.

Jack Barrigar paced the Eagles attack with a game-high 24 points. Nolan Brunelle chipped in 21 points for J-E in the win. Bryant Moses was the only player in double figures for the Lancers with 11 points.

Jordan-Elbridge (5-0) returns to action on Friday at MPH. LaFayette (4-1) will look to rebound on Sunday against Pulaski at Liverpool High School.