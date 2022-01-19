Liverpool boys hand West Genesee first loss and Ludden girls cruise past CBA

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool boys basketball team raced out to an early lead and never looked back, handing West Genesee its first loss on Tuesday 84 to 72.

Andreo Ash was one of four Warrior players in double-figures, leading the way with 26 points. Christian Cain paced the Wildcats, with a game-high 27 points in the loss.

Liverpool improves to 8-1 with the win. West Genesee drops to 12-1 overall.



On the girls side, Bishop Ludden picked up its 4th straight win, cruising past CBA 70 to 28.

The Gaelic Knights outscored the Brothers 24-4 in the first quarter on their way to the win.

Amarah Streiff was unstoppable, pouring in a game-high 37 points, and adding 11 rebounds.

Bishop Ludden improves to 7-2 on the season. CBA drops to 4-9 this year.