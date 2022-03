TROY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cicero-North Syracuse girls beat Albany in overtime 62-60 to punch their ticket to the state semifinal.

Alita Carey-Santangelo led the way for the Northstars with 28 points. Alexa Kulakowski added 24 points.

C-NS will face Baldwin from Long Island at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy this Friday.