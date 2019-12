SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Corcoran and Liverpool faced off in the SCSD Basketball Tournament.

The Warriors won a back and forth exciting contest 66-64 thanks to a Romeo Clarke buzzer beater in the final seconds.

Romeo Clarke triumphantly walks off the court

De’Jour Reaves had a game-high 24 for Corcoran while Jacob Works scored 19 points.