SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Section III Class AA softball championship was another instant classic at OCC on Thursday night. Liverpool rallied to defeat Baldwinsville 4-3 in nine innings for the title.

The Warriors trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the 7th inning. Down to their final out, Gracie Zankowski drove in a pair of runs to tie the game at 3.

It would stay that way until the bottom of the 9th inning. That’s when Cassie Wiggins stepped to the dish with two outs and delivered the game-winning RBI single, scoring Zankowski.

Liverpool advances on to the NYSPHSAA Class AA Quarterfinals on Saturday to face Saratoga Springs (Section II Champion).

Baldwinsville concludes its season with a record of 18-2.