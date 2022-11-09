SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent.
Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers:
Baldwinsville
Keegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosse
Carson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosse
Pat Otts – signed with Manhattan College – men’s lacrosse
Brayden Penafeather-Stevenson – signed with University of Richmond – men’s lacrosse
Nick Cary – signed with Lemoyne College – men’s lacrosse
Carlie Desimone – signed with Syracuse University – women’s lacrosse
Sophia Muscolino – signed with University of Delaware – women’s lacrosse
Mia Pozzi – signed with Virginia Tech University – women’s lacrosse
Sophia Ianno – signed with Monmouth University – women’s lacrosse
Alexza Zalla – signed with Mercyhurst University -women’s lacrosse
Ava Graham – signed with University of Indianapolis -women’s lacrosse
Aiden Milburn – signed with Virginia Commonwealth University – baseball
Gavin Miller – signed with George Washington University – baseball
Braden Seeber – signed with St. Thomas Aquinas College – baseball
Julia Speich – signed with University of Central Missouri – women’s bowling
Jenna Speich – signed with University of Central Missouri – women’s bowling
Bishop Ludden
Amarah Streiff – signed with Colgate University – women’s basketball
Cazenovia
Forrest Ives – signed with Johns Hopkins University – men’s lacrosse
Central Square
Samantha Haley -signed with Syracuse University – women’s soccer
C-NS
Mason Ciciarelli – signed with Le Moyne College – men’s lacrosse
Ian Leahey – signed with Le Moyne College – men’s lacrosse
Elijah Martin – signed with The College of Saint Rose -men’s lacrosse
Ava Cimino – signed with UConn – women’s lacrosse
Nicole Mirra – signed with Southern New Hampshire – women’s lacrosse
Bryce Zicaro – signed with East Stroudsburg – baseball
Casey Gunnip – signed with The College of Saint Rose – baseball
Kate Putman – signed with NC State – cross country/track
Hannah Boyle – signed with Penn State – cross country/track
Marissa Navarra – signed with Siena College – cross country/track
Skylar Denton – signed with Caldwell University – cross country/track
Chrissy Wagner – signed with UMass Lowell – field hockey
Jamesville-DeWitt
Nathaniel Wales -signed with Iona University – swimming
Gwenyth Lister – signed with University of Vermont – swimming
Molly McIntyre signed with Mercyhurst University – cross country
Ian McIntyre – signed with Florida Southern College – men’s lacrosse
John Clinton – signed with St. Anselm College -men’s lacrosse
Gannon Kessler – signed with Boston University – men’s lacrosse
Megan Baker – signed with Binghamton University women’s soccer