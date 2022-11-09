SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent.

Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers:

Baldwinsville

Keegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosse

Carson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosse

Pat Otts – signed with Manhattan College – men’s lacrosse

Brayden Penafeather-Stevenson – signed with University of Richmond – men’s lacrosse

Nick Cary – signed with Lemoyne College – men’s lacrosse

Carlie Desimone – signed with Syracuse University – women’s lacrosse

Sophia Muscolino – signed with University of Delaware – women’s lacrosse

Mia Pozzi – signed with Virginia Tech University – women’s lacrosse

Sophia Ianno – signed with Monmouth University – women’s lacrosse

Alexza Zalla – signed with Mercyhurst University -women’s lacrosse

Ava Graham – signed with University of Indianapolis -women’s lacrosse

Aiden Milburn – signed with Virginia Commonwealth University – baseball

Gavin Miller – signed with George Washington University – baseball

Braden Seeber – signed with St. Thomas Aquinas College – baseball

Julia Speich – signed with University of Central Missouri – women’s bowling

Jenna Speich – signed with University of Central Missouri – women’s bowling

Bishop Ludden

Amarah Streiff – signed with Colgate University – women’s basketball

Cazenovia

Forrest Ives – signed with Johns Hopkins University – men’s lacrosse

Central Square

Samantha Haley -signed with Syracuse University – women’s soccer

C-NS

Mason Ciciarelli – signed with Le Moyne College – men’s lacrosse

Ian Leahey – signed with Le Moyne College – men’s lacrosse

Elijah Martin – signed with The College of Saint Rose -men’s lacrosse

Ava Cimino – signed with UConn – women’s lacrosse

Nicole Mirra – signed with Southern New Hampshire – women’s lacrosse

Bryce Zicaro – signed with East Stroudsburg – baseball

Casey Gunnip – signed with The College of Saint Rose – baseball

Kate Putman – signed with NC State – cross country/track

Hannah Boyle – signed with Penn State – cross country/track

Marissa Navarra – signed with Siena College – cross country/track

Skylar Denton – signed with Caldwell University – cross country/track

Chrissy Wagner – signed with UMass Lowell – field hockey

Jamesville-DeWitt

Nathaniel Wales -signed with Iona University – swimming

Gwenyth Lister – signed with University of Vermont – swimming

Molly McIntyre signed with Mercyhurst University – cross country

Ian McIntyre – signed with Florida Southern College – men’s lacrosse

John Clinton – signed with St. Anselm College -men’s lacrosse

Gannon Kessler – signed with Boston University – men’s lacrosse

Megan Baker – signed with Binghamton University women’s soccer









