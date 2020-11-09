(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced guidelines for low and moderate-risk high school winter sports on Monday.
The NYSPHSAA confirmed that low and moderate-risk winter sports are allowed to be played. Those sports include the following:
- Bowling
- Gymnastics
- Indoor track & field
- Skiing
- Swimming & diving
The start date for winter sports will be Nov. 30.
“At this time, authorization has not been provided for high-risk sports to begin play,” a statement from the NYSPHSAA executive director stated.
The start of high-risk sports will be contingent upon authorization from state officials.
Read the full statement from Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of NYSPHSAA, below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Low-risk, moderate-risk high school winter sports allowed to start on Nov. 30
- Two Local Schools Partner To Provide Books And Blankets To Students This Holiday
- What’s Going Around: Lots of strep throat, allergies
- ‘UAlbany on PAUSE,’ citing COVID case spike
- How To Win At Syracuse Monopoly and Support The Food Bank of CNY
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App