Low-risk, moderate-risk high school winter sports allowed to start on Nov. 30

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced guidelines for low and moderate-risk high school winter sports on Monday.

The NYSPHSAA confirmed that low and moderate-risk winter sports are allowed to be played. Those sports include the following:

Bowling

Gymnastics

Indoor track & field

Skiing

Swimming & diving

The start date for winter sports will be Nov. 30.

“At this time, authorization has not been provided for high-risk sports to begin play,” a statement from the NYSPHSAA executive director stated.

The start of high-risk sports will be contingent upon authorization from state officials.

Read the full statement from Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of NYSPHSAA, below: