MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of two state-ranked teams in Class B, Marcellus knocked off visiting Westhill 57-45 on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs held the Warriors to just four points in the second quarter. Pat Louer was one of three Mustang players in double figures, scoring a team-high 15 points. Westhill’s Shawn Mayes led all scorers with a game-high 17 points.

Marcellus (9-3) will go for its seventh straight win Friday night at Syracuse ITC. Westhill (10-2) will look to bounce back on Saturday at SAS.