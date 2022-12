MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Marcellus boys basketball team picked up its third straight win on Wednesday night, defeating Cortland 70-39.

The Mustangs raced out to a 43-15 lead after two quarters and never looked back. Four players scored in double figures for Marcellus in the win. Will Burnett led the way with a game-high 15 points.

Marcellus (3-1) is back in action on Friday at Hannibal. Cortland (1-1) will travel to Oswego to take on the Bucs on Thursday.