SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Marcellus girls snapped Westhill’s four-game winning streak on Wednesday, edging the Warriors 62 to 57.

Senior Katie MacLachlan poured in a game-high 28 points in the win for the Mustangs. Catherine Dadey paced Westhill with 22 points in the loss.

Marcellus improves to 6-3 overall. Westhill drops to 7-2 on the season.