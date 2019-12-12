Marcellus hands Westhill another loss with road win High School Sports Posted: Dec 12, 2019 / 12:01 AM EST / Updated: Dec 12, 2019 / 12:01 AM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Marcellus opened the season with a second straight win defeating Westhill 55-50. Matthew Kershaw led the way with 17 points for the Mustangs. Zechariah Brown had 20 points to lead all scorers.
