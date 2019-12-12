Marcellus hands Westhill another loss with road win

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Marcellus opened the season with a second straight win defeating Westhill 55-50.

Matthew Kershaw led the way with 17 points for the Mustangs. Zechariah Brown had 20 points to lead all scorers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected