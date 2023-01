DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Auburn senior Leah Middleton poured in a game-high 35 points, helping the Maroons defeat Jamesville-DeWitt 68-40.

The Maroons broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring the Red Rams 28-8. Peyton Maneri chipped in 23 points and added ten assists in the Maroons win. Aniyah Neal led the J-D attack with 11 points.

Auburn (9-2) returns to action Friday at home against Fulton. Jamesville-DeWitt (8-5) travels to Central Square on Friday.