Nationally ranked F-M remains unbeaten with road win at West Genesee

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Fayetteville-Manlius boys soccer entered the week ranked 11th nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Organization and played like a top team in the country on Friday night.
F-M travelled to West Genesee and left with a 12-2 win.
Four different players scored multiple goals led by Francesco Pagano with 3 goals and 2 assists. Michael Ouyang also added a hat trick.
The Hornets are now 11-0.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App