Nationally ranked F-M remains unbeaten with road win at West Genesee

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Fayetteville-Manlius boys soccer entered the week ranked 11th nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Organization and played like a top team in the country on Friday night.

F-M travelled to West Genesee and left with a 12-2 win.

Four different players scored multiple goals led by Francesco Pagano with 3 goals and 2 assists. Michael Ouyang also added a hat trick.

The Hornets are now 11-0.