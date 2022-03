GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New Hartford boys basketball team punched its ticket to the Class A Final Saturday with a 52-50 win over Amherst.

Zach Philipkoski led the way for the Spartans with 28 points. Andrew Durr added nine points.

New Hartford will face Section VIII Champion Manhasset in Glens Falls tomorrow at 1:00 PM in the final.