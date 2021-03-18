New York State sports travel restrictions lifted, beginning March 29

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — At the high school level, student-athletes are ready for the first week of high school football, which begins on Friday. But Thursday night, the fall II sports season gets underway with high school volleyball. Like the winter sports, these competitions will only take place between teams within or around Section III.

Last year at this time, high school spring sports and winter championships were being cancelled. On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced statewide travel for sports and recreational actives will be permitted starting on March 29.

That means that high school teams will be able to play cross-sectional games if they want to. Right now, though, teams playing fall II schedules like football and volleyball are only playing schools nearby. Starting with the spring season, we could see teams play other schools from outside their section.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the New York State High School Athletic Association and they said this does not affect their ruling on state championships. State championships are still cancelled for all high school sports this year.