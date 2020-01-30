No. 2 ranked DeRuyter takes down 12th ranked Faith Heritage to remain unbeaten

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No. 2 DeRuyter and No. 12 Faith Heritage met in a clash of ranked Class D teams on Wednesday.

The Rockets improved to 16-0 with a 66-65 win. Three players scored in double figures for the visitors led by Benjamin Barnes’ 23. Trey Foster had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Tristan Worlock added 11.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week, Aiden Retzos, had a game-high 29 points for Faith Heritage. Shahad Sullivan added 14 for the Saints.