SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Nottingham Bulldogs knocked off Liverpool 66-48 on the boys hardwood, snapping the Warriors 14-game winning streak against Section III teams.

Steyvon Jones poured in a game-high 28 points for the Bulldogs in the win. Jones has scored 75 points over his last three games. Malachi and Denarius McCurty combined for 28 points, helping Nottingham top Liverpool. Bruce Wingate paced the Warriors with 14 points.

Nottingham (11-5) will hosts Corcoran on Friday. Liverpool (11-3) returns to action on at Baldwinsville on Friday.