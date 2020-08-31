NYSPHSAA continues preparations for return of high school sports on Sept. 21

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association met for the fifth time on Monday to prepare for the return of high school sports on Sept. 21.

The NYSPHSAA voted on Monday to delay the start of the winter sports season from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30. This is to give schools more time to complete the fall season.

They also voted to approve revising the number of required practices for fall sport athletes: 12 practices for football and 10 for all other sports.

They have also waived the seven consecutive day rule starting on Oct. 12 and restricting games for low and moderate risk sports to compete within their league or section until Oct. 19.

