Salt City Athletic Conference and Onondaga High School League move girls swimming/diving to spring

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several area high schools will not be participating in high school swimming when low and moderate risk sports begin this fall.

The Onondaga High School League and Salt City Athletic Conference are both moving girls swimming and diving to the spring. Swimming and diving was considered a low risk sport by the New York State Department of Health and in accordance with state guidelines was allowed to begin practice on September 21st.

The SCAC voted unanimously on Tuesday to move the sport to the Fall Season II, which begins on March 1st. Part of the reasoning is with the number of athletes and spectator limits for competitions.

On Thursday, the OHSL followed suit cited the lack of teams that can now host competition.

With great disappointment the OHSL has been forced to move girls swimming and diving to the Fall II season (March 1-May1). pic.twitter.com/zBWhIdChNw — OHSL (@OHSL5) September 17, 2020

The schools that are impacted include Auburn, Baldwinsville, C-NS, F-M, Liverpool, Oswego, Syracuse City schools, West Genesee, CBA, Mexico, New Hartford and Skaneateles.